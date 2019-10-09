Man Storms Court With Knife, Injures Police

A Kpando Police officer has sustained kinfe injury on his palm after a scuffle with a man at the Kpando Circuit Court in the Volta Region today, Wednesday.

The judge, who spotted the man in court armed with the knife, ordered his arrest but he resisted the arrest threatening to hurt anybody who came close to him.

Upon calling for reinforcements, the police officer at the court known only as ‘Corporal’ rushed on the man and forcefully collected the knife from him but sustained the injuries in the process.

The knife-wielding man who had twisted hair had his left hand bandaged and was appearing before the Kpando Circuit Court for some criminal offences but pulled out the knife just about when the registrar was calling his case.

He is currently in custody of the Kpando police pending investigations.

The Kpando police command will however not offer any information saying it is yet to investigate today’s happening.

----citinewsroom