Dismissed MMT Security Coordinator Fights Back

The immediate past Security Coordinator of the Metro Mass Transit Limited, Lawal Fuseini, has said he will challenge his dismissal.

Speaking to Citi News, he refuted the claims his dismissal was because of misconduct and “unbridled recalcitrance.”

“I will contest it because it [my dismissal] wasn't borne out of good faith, it is as a result of the investigation I am conducting on them.”

Lawal Fuseini, who has been described as a whistleblower because of his past actions, believes he was dismissed because he has evidence of alleged infractions by the Managing Director, Albert Adu-Boahen.

“Right now I have about three projects showing that the Managing Director has committed so many wrongs; procurement breaches and other administrative infractions that he has done and I confronted him on. If you are procuring buses and you hiding them and no one is aware of it then it means you are hiding something,” he said.

Lawal Fuseini was behind an earlier petition that led to the sacking of Bennet Aboagye as MD of the company.

The Security Coordinator petitioned the office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate alleged procurement malpractices for the purchase of some 300 buses.

Bennet Aboagye tried to refute the allegations and insisted that Lawal Fuseini had tried extorting about $1 million from him with the pretence of being a middle man between alleged blackmailers.

Reasons for his sacking

A letter signed by the Deputy Managing Director of the company, Richard Osei Bamfo and sighted by Citi News stated the reasons for Lawal Fuseini’s sacking as:

“It is rather regrettable to note that there have been series of infractions on the company's rules and regulations by you for which sanctions have been suspended in hopes that you will turn over a new leaf so management will reconsider its decision on these cases. Unfortunately contrary to management expectations, your unbridled recalcitrance has known no bounds over the period. These days you display confidential information on the company on various social media platforms patronized by staff and make all kinds of unpalatable comments about the company.”

