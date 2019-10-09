Presby Church Donates To Sunyani Regional Hospital

The Brong Ahafo Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana has donated items worth over GHC 10, 000 to the Sunyani Regional Hospital.

The items include 35 buckets of paint, 20 boxes of biscuits, 10 buckets of Kleenoft powder soap, 11 bundles of toilet rolls, 20 packets of assorted soft drinks, 7 bags of rice, 5 gallons of detergent, 1 box of key soap, 4 baskets of oranges. The donation was meant for patients on admission and the upkeep of the hospital.

Speaking at the event, the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church Right Rev Professor Joseph Obiri-Yeboah Mante said the Church chose the Regional Hospital because it remained the mother referral point for healthcare delivery in the region and any calamity on the facility has dire consequences on human lives.

He indicated that the investments made in social infrastructural projects such as schools, health facilities, etc by the Presbyterian Church as the third-largest humanitarian religious body could not be overemphasized. Right Rev Prof Mante whose Biblical message for the gesture was based on Mathew 25:35-40 admonished Christians to show love, compassion, and empathy to those in need to fulfill the scripture.

The Chairperson of the B.A Presbytery who doubles as the Chair of the Hospital Advisory Committee Rev Dr. William Kwabena Ofosu-Addo said the gesture was an exemplary affirmation of his campaign for support and mobilisation of institutional bodies to help restore the functional operations and befitting the status of the facility.

He emphasised that the constitutional, democratic and relational activities of the Presbyterian Church had propelled the need to make a positive influence and change the lives of the people as the main goal spearheaded by its Department of Social Services & Development.

In response, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr Emmanuel Amponsah stated with gratitude that the donation was timely and purposefully appropriate, and would help address some of their challenges. He mentioned broken-down medical equipment, faulty street lights, dust from the uncompleted Sunyani - New Dormaa road, attack by unscrupulous people on nurses, amongst others, as the challenges bedeviling the facility hindering quality health service delivery.

According to him, countless efforts to bring the situation under control had proven futile except promises. Dr. Amponsah used the occasion to appeal to other philanthropists and religious organizations to emulate the gesture of the Presbyterian Church and come to their aid.

The Church's additional responsibility taken upon itself to paint some blocks such as Maternity Block, Female Surgical Ward as well as Accident & Emergency Block was almost complete as part of its commitment to help the government improve the conditions of health facilities in the country.