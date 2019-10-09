Gov’t engaging GLC on legal education reforms – Oppong Nkrumah

Government has begun engaging the General Legal Council and the relevant stakeholders on a review of the legal education system in Ghana to increase access to legal education.

On the Citi Breakfast Show, the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the review has become necessary because more students are needed to strengthen legal education in Ghana.

“What government has done is that it has made formal written presentations through the Attorney General to the General Legal Council to the effect that we need to give people more access.”

So far they have realized that single school of law serving the various faculties was contributing to this conundrum, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

“We must get to the point where the General Legal Council does not necessarily administer the education but rather accredits and regulates institutions in collaboration with the national accreditation board and they administer the education at various parts in the country.”

Calls for reform in legal education saw the #OpenUpLegalEducation protest come off on Monday.

This was after the recent mass failure recorded at the Ghana School of law as only 128 students out of the 1,820 candidates who sat for this year's entrance exams passed.

The entrance exam results renewed concerns that there were deliberate attempts to limit the number of students that enter the Ghana School of Law.

The School of Law is the only accredited institution for training lawyers.

