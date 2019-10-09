Gomoa Central: Over 800 People Benefit From Free Eye Screening

The Gomoa Central District Assembly in collaboration with Qatar Charity, a Non-Governmental Organization ( NGO) based in Accra have jointly offered Free Eyes Screening for over 800 people who have complicated Eyes related diseases at Gomoa Benso.

They were drawn from various communities in the district including Gomoa Lome, Esikuma, Gyaman, Obuasi, Afransi, Akyease, Dahom, Beseadze, Akropong, Benso, Ekroful, Aboso, Agona Swedru, Otabilkrom, and other surrounding communities.

The beneficiaries received eyes treatment free of charge while sunglasses were also given to some patients

About 13 of the number were sent to the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital be operated.

In an interview with newsmen a 71-year-old Madam Charity Obeng from Gomoa Aboso thanked the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah as well as DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for the kind gesture. According to her, she couldn't have gotten enough money to seek Eye treatment.

"It will interest you to know that I came here as early as 6:30 am thinking I was the first person, surprisingly, my registration number was 302 meaning people came earlier than expected time

This shows that we were really suffering from eyes related diseases but financial constraint was keeping us at home without any assistance insight.

We thank Hon. Naana Eyiah and Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo for assisting us to gain our 'Sight' "

Mr. Antwi Boasiako Bismark who had gone through the process noted " We have benefited immensely from this Free Screening and it's good for us especially me who never thought of reading clearly without reading glasses.

I have been given free spectacles for reading and writing. Thank God I can now read my Bible without assistance from any of my children.

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo President of the Republic of Ghana deserves to be praised.

While our children are benefiting from Free SHS, we are also enjoying Free Eyecare treatment.

I hereby call on Ghanaians and for that matter those of us in the Gomoa Central Constituency to rally behind H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, our Members of Parliament Hon. Naana Eyiah and DCE Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo to continue with Programmes and Policies that are meant to improve our living standard"

The Gomoa Central District Coordinating Director, Mr. Daniel Koney disclosed that the Assembly decided to assist persons with eyes related diseases to regain their sight.

"A healthy people make a wealthy nation. If the people who are to pay taxes and levies for development are not healthy, the Assembly cannot meet its revenue target. This would eventually affect Development projects in the district"

Mr. Koney stressed that even though eye-related diseases were not alarming in the district, there was the need for the few who have been problems to be assisted.

"The Gomoa Central District Assembly will continue to be grateful to Qatar Charity and Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon Naana Eyiah for the numerous support they have been giving to the Assembly to facilitate its development agenda"

Presiding Member for Gomoa Central District Assembly, Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson on behalf of the beneficiaries thanked the Assembly especially Officials from Qatar Charity, the Member of Parliament, DCE for Gomoa Central, Head of Community Development, Mr. Nurudeen Wahab Adam, Nananom, Assembly Members and individuals who contributed their quota towards the success of the Free Eye Screening Exercise which was the first of it kind in Gomoa Central District.