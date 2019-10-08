Prof. Gyampo, Dr Butakor Interdicted Over BBC’s ‘Sex For Grades’ Scandal

Two lecturers of the University of Ghana have been interdicted after they were implicated in a BBC documentary on sexual harassment.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo of the Political Science Department and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor a lecturer at the Department of Teacher Education of the School of Education and Leadership were filmed making sexual advances to ‘students’ who were actually undercover investigators.

Less than 48 hours of the broadcast titled ‘Sex for grades’, the University of Ghana has announced their interdiction. The two are also expected to face the University’s Anti-sexual harassment committee probing the scandal.

”…the University has taken a decision to interdict Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers featured in the documentary to allow for further investigations into the matter.

“In line with University regulations, the two will be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the BBC documentary,” the University said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Below is the statement from the university.

RE: BBC DOCUMENTARY ‘SEX FOR GRADES’ UNDERCOVER IN WEST AFRICAN UNIVERSITIES

The University of Ghana’s attention has been drawn to a BBC documentary entitled ‘Sex for Grades’ Undercover in West African Universities fully aired in the evening of October 7, 2019. We would like to state unequivocally that the University places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct, and condemn any of such acts.

Given that commitment, the Business and Executive Committee of the University has taken a decision to interdict Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers featured in the documentary to allow for further investigations into the matter.

In line with University regulations, the two will be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the BBC documentary.

While the University of Ghana believes sexual harassment is fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, we also understand the harmful impact it has on individuals, families and institutions.

It is for this reason that the University has taken steps to encourage students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and has also instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offence.

In all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, our Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee has investigated the matter, interviewed the parties involved, and after making a determination, we have applied the appropriate sanctions as outlined in the policy, including dismissals.

The University will prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before the Committee.

We would like to state emphatically that the University of Ghana does not and will not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct. No member of the University is considered above the law.

The University would like to assure all members of the university community, including students, employees, our stakeholders and the public that it will continue to actively fight against sexual harassment/misconduct, and other acts of indiscipline.

Further, to assure members of the university community and the public that the University of Ghana will use the existing structures to handle all matters of sexual harassment and misconduct while protecting the rights of the victims.

Meanwhile, members of the University community are reminded of the provisions of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy, and also encouraged to report any acts of sexual harassment and misconduct accordingly.

To facilitate this process, additional communication channels have been created; Telephone: 050-736-8053 Email: [email protected]

Stella A. Amoa

Director of Public Affairs

October 8, 2019

