PWDs In Tain Get Free Training In Beeds Making

Twelve persons with disability (PWD) made up of eleven females and a male in the Tain District of the Bono region have benefited from free skills training recently conducted by the District Assembly.

The two weeks training programme which was under the supervision of the District Business Advisory Centre was to provide skills training for the PWDs to empower them economically.

Addressing the beneficiaries at a graduation ceremony to mark the end of the training, the District Chief Executive, Madam Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh urged the public not to look at PWDs as object of charity but people who can do better and become productive citizens if given the necessary support, training, and resources.

She noted that government is committed to providing ample support and assistance for them to be productive as those who do not have any disability at all.

The DCE gave the assurance that the assembly will be organizing such training programmes for the people with disabilities in the District in different areas to enable them generate income enough to sustain their needs. “Gone were the days when most of them can be seen on the streets begging for arms” she said.

Mr. Lawrence Adomako, the District president for the Ghana Federation of Disables commended the DCE for the initiative and the numerous support she has been giving to them to be successful in life.

Mr. Adomako urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the training they have received to also create employment for others.

The head of the Business Advisory Centre (BAC), Mr. Fredrick Amoateng Appraku said his outfit would be monitoring their activities to offer them the needed guidance and support to enable them to succeed in their new trade. He also urged them not to hesitate to contact him whenever his services would be required.

The beneficiaries received certificates and start-up kits to set them up in their new trade.