[Watch Full Video] ‘Sex For Grades’: Undercover In West African Universities

Academic institutions in West Africa have increasingly been facing allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers.

This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it's almost never proven.

After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Female reporters were sexually harassed, propositioned and put under pressure by senior lecturers at the institutions – all the while wearing secret cameras.

Watch the full documentary below:

