Sex For Grades Scandal: UG Interdicts Gyampo, Butakor

The University of Ghana has interdicted two of its lecturers who were caught on camera in the recent Sex For Grades documentary published by the BBC African Eye.

The two, Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Butakor are expected to be hauled before the University’s Anti Sexual Harassment Committee to assist with internal investigations.

“The Business and Executive Committee of the University has taken a decision to interdict Prof. Ransford Gyampo and Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers featured in the documentary to allow for further investigations into the matter. In line with University regulations, the two will be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the BBC documentary.”, a statement from the university stated.

The two were indicted in the BBC documentary over their alleged sexual harassment of female students.

More soon….

—citinewsroom