Ellembelle District Growing Stronger Through Global Ties – Kofi Buah

MP for Ellembelle Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah says he is truly humbled and determined more than ever to push the development agenda of the “historic District” forward.

The MP said he was still awed by the primary victory of the NDC and the level of unity that characterized the recent primaries in the constituency.

Mr. Buah who disclosed that his recent sojourn to the United States of America (USA), immediately after the primaries to strengthen “Ellembelle global reach and seek partnerships, collaboration, and best practices”, received an incredible welcome.

In America, he was given an incredible welcome into the headquarters of “World 50”, a global organization filled with thriving minds supporting leaders of the world’s largest corporations.

Mr. Buah connected with the group over a period of one hour where he was given the floor to dive deep into Ellembelle’s story of growth and transformation.

The MP met with 2nd generation Africans at Clayton High School in Atlanta, Georgia where students were fired up and poised for action.

“If they represent our future, I am inspired by what is to come”, the MP was positive and confident’.

Mr. Buah said he also had a wonderful opportunity to meet with heavily revered civil rights activist, Dr Joe. Beasley, whose work with Rev. Jesse Jackson “kept our NDC and Ghana’s developmental hope alive’.

“I had the prestigious chance of sharing the story of my humble beginnings with the International students at Emory University and brought greetings to Georgia State University’s African Students Association.

The MP said every connection with individuals and organizations produced an engaging and illuminating exchange of ideas. ‘They were inspired by Ellembelle as I was by their own accomplishments.

Mr. Buah said he is always filled with immeasurable pride and gratitude to share the story and accomplishments of Ellembelle beyond the borders of Ghana and entreated all sons and daughters of the District to ensure that “the march to our full potential continues” to bring to life the true promise of Ellembelle-the birthplace of the Greatest African who ever lived-Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.