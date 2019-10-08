Ga Homowo-Fest registers thousands on NHIS for free

Solash Foundation as part of its objectives to promote and improve access to quality healthcare in Ghana took advantage of the Ga Homowo Festival Celebrations to register and renew the NHIS cards of over one thousand seven hundred indigents of Ga Mashie.

With the support of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council and other major stakeholders the Foundation engaged the Community Information Service to inform members of the upcoming Exercise which received a positive turn out.

The beneficiaries include children, the aged, pregnant women, orphans, persons with disabilities and infants.

Registration Officers from the National Health Insurance Scheme, Ashiedu Keteke District Office were present to advise Community members on the benefits of enrolling onto the scheme, requirements for registration and categories of Subscribers.

Solash Foundation covered the cost of premiums and the processing card and renewal fees of these Subscribers to the tune of USD 19,888.00.

The Foundation also took advantage of the Exercise to educate the Communities on preventable diseases and living healthy lives.

See IMAGES below;