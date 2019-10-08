IGP Oppong-Buanuh Is Credible —Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has explained that he decided to confirm the appointment of the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Buanuh because of how creditably he has performed in an acting capacity.

Addressing a durbar in his honour by the chiefs and people of the Dormaa Traditional Area as of his two-day visit to the Bono Region at Dormaa-Ahenkro on Monday, the President praised the IGP for his performance since his appointment.

—graphic.com.gh