ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
08.10.2019 General News

IGP Oppong-Buanuh Is Credible —Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
IGP Oppong-Buanuh Is Credible —Akufo-Addo
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS

President Akufo-Addo has explained that he decided to confirm the appointment of the Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Buanuh because of how creditably he has performed in an acting capacity.

Addressing a durbar in his honour by the chiefs and people of the Dormaa Traditional Area as of his two-day visit to the Bono Region at Dormaa-Ahenkro on Monday, the President praised the IGP for his performance since his appointment.

—graphic.com.gh

TOP STORIES

Parliament Sought To Interfere With The Independence Of The ...
4 hours ago

I didn’t accuse Parliament of interferance in David Ampofo’s...
6 hours ago

body-container-line