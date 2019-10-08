Sex For Grades: Bernard Avle Interviews Undercover Reporter Kiki Mordi [Audio]

Kiki Mordi, the undercover reporter behind the sex for grades exposé by BBC Africa Eye spoke to Bernard Koku Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

As a victim of sexual harassment at school, she shares her personal experience and how she coped pursuing such an investigation.

She also shed some light on how the investigation was executed.

In their report, Kiki Mordi and a team of undercover women reporters used hidden cameras to document how some lecturers at the University of Ghana and the University of Lagos in Nigeria.

Professor Ransford Gyampo has been the most high profile subject of the probe seemingly verifying complaints that emerged upon the announcement of the report.

---citinewsroom