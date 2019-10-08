6th UNESCO Africa Engineering Week, 4th Africa Engineering Conference In Zambia

The conference which was hosted by The Engineering Institution of Zambia EIZ in collaboration with The World Federation of Engineering Organisations WFEO, The Federation of African Engineering Organisations FAEO and supported by The Southern Africa Federation of Engineering Organisations SAFEO had the theme Addressing the SDGs through Sustainable Engineering Development.

The conference expressed appreciation to the United Nations for declaring March 4th each year as World Engineering Day. The maiden celebration will be March 4th 2020.

On the sidelines of the summit, an Extraordinary General Assembly of the Federation of African Engineering Organisations FAEO was convened. The meeting approved amendments to the FAEO Constitution, FAEO Rules of Procedure, FAEO 5year Strategic Plan and a new policy on Transparency, Diversity and Inclusion.

The meeting decided that to achieve FAEO's goal of Harmonisation of Engineering Education and Professional Practice on the African Continent and reach Substantial Equivalence with international standards, National members of FAEO are to adopt the requirements of the International Engineering Alliance IEA.

Ghana's delegation to the conference included Ing. Carlien Bou Chedid President Elect FAEO, Ing. Leslie Alex Ayeh President GhIE, Ing Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Executive Director GhIE and West Africa Federation of Engineering Organisations WAFEO, Ing. Dr Kwame Boakye Past President GhIE, Council members Ing. Dr Patrick Bekoe, Ing. Dr. Enyonam Kpekpena, Ing. Mavis Allotey and members of Women in Engineering WinE.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

