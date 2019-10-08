CILT holds Vehicle Fleet Management Workshop

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport,( CILT) Ghana, held its annual flagship workshop dubbed "Vehicle Fleet Management Workshop" in Accra.

Addressing participants, CILT President, Mr Ebo Hammond noted that vehicle fleet is a critical component of the transport system and essential to the success of the operations of every organization.

"The efficient and sustainable management of these assets cannot be overlooked," he noted.

Mr Hammond added that the greatest fleet asset is not the "metal" but rather the one who manages it.

He indicated that there is the need for continuous professional development training for expert delivery.

He noted that vehicle at the manufacturing stage becomes a resource which requires business management skills to effectively to generate maximum economic benefit for the organization.

Mr Hammond stressed that his outfit has noticed great improvement in infrastructure at the aviation terminal three, including the innovative paperless port.

"We received the news of government's efforts at helping to establish plants for vehicle assembling and manufacturing which will hopefully provide jobs for the road transport sector," he emphasised.

CILT President lamented on the deplorable bad nature of the roads as well as the quality of newly constructed ones.

"Our general opinion is that most local roads are constructed do not last and easily washed away during heavy downpour, and developed potholes. We do not conclude that roads built by local contractors do not last as there are also those who do good work.

"We therefore call on the Ghana Road Contractors Association to ensure that their members improve the quality of their road construction, This will help save the taxpayers' money reduce the cost of vehicle maintenance and support government's effort at ensuring a good network of road infrastructure for the country," he maintained

Each of the participants was issued with certificates for their efforts.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

