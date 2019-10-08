ModernGhanalogo

Sex For Grades: Church Fires ‘Cold Room’ Lecturer

By News Desk
The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has dismissed Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu following his involvement in the BBC Africa Eye’s sex for grades undercover investigation.

The documentary reveals how lecturers in universities in West Africa trade sex for grades with their students.

In the video, Igbeneghu was captured telling the supposed female student of his intentions to show her the cold room experience.

He asked her to lock the door to his office, switch off the lights and kiss him for one minute.

He threatened to tell her mother about her disobedience if she refused to heed to his demands.

In the documentary, the lecturer is described as a pastor in The Foursquare Gospel Church.

A statement signed by Rev. Ikechukwu Ugbaja, National Secretary of The Foursquare Gospel Church of Nigeria, Dr. Igbeneghu has been asked to step down from all ministerial assignments.

---Daily guide

