Sex For Grades: Nobody Can Silence Me – Prof Gyampo

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Professor Ransford Gyampo says he will not be gagged by persons he claims to be behind the “sex for grades” documentary by the BBC.

According to him, the documentary is an attempt by "unscrupulous people, with the aid of BBC" to tarnish his image.

“I am aware of those behind this, just for the purposes of gagging me. But I wish to assure them that I remain Yaw Gyampo. I wont be silenced. Their worst may be to kill me. But in as much as I love my family, I wont be scared to die in the course of keeping regimes on their toes, without malice, just for the purposes of shaping our governance landscape,” he wrote in a post on Facebook .

Excerpts of the one-hour documentary by BBC’s Africa Eye shows Prof Gyampo in a compromising situation with undercover journalists who had posed as students of the University of Ghana.

Prof Gyampo, who is also the Head of European Studies at the university, according to the BBC report allegedly proposed marriage to the "student" who was seeking academic favours.

But Prof Gyampo has denied being engaged in “any so-called sex for grades”, maintaining that the lady involved in the video was neither his student nor a student from the University of Ghana.

Meanwhile, he says he would initiate legal action against the BBC.

Below is his full post on Facebook:



----graphic.com.gh