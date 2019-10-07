Sex For Grades: Prof. Gyampo Weeps Infront Of Students [Video]

Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo

A renowned political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Edward Gyampo who could not hide his emotions was spotted in a video shedding tears infront of his students at the lecture hall.

This was after he was caught in the “sex for grades” investigations carried out by BBC Africa Eye.

The over 100 students were heard shouting at the lecture hall "Akoa no wadi tw3 no" which literally means he has done having sex.

The video has gone viral on social media. While many are bashing him others are still in shock that Prof. Gyampo, very outspoken and respected man has been caught in the age-old practice which has been lingering in the tertiary institutions for ages.

Professor Gyampo, who is also the Head of European Studies at the University, in a compromising video, was seen requesting to marry one of the BBC reporters who posed as a student seeking academic favours.

In excerpts of the video released on BBC Somalia’s Facebook page, Professor Gyampo persuaded the reporter to meet him at the mall where he was caught on camera making “numerous inappropriate demands.”

In the report, he also requested to kiss the reporter.

Professor Gyampo, according to the BBC denied the allegations levelled against him, saying he was entrapped.

He has threatened to sue the British broadcaster, BBC for defamation.

Watch Full Video below: