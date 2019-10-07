Dr. Joyce Aryee leads Communications Experts To Maiden National Communications Summit 2019

Dr. Joyce Aryee will lead a team of astute communications, media, human resource and leadership experts to inspire a new generation of communication and media professionals at the maiden National Communications Summit 2019.

They include Hon. Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah (Minister of Information), Hon. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (Minister of Communications), Mrs. Rita Aba Tsegah (Regional Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing, Ecobank Ghana), Mr. Yofi Grant (CEO, Ghana Investment Promotion Center), Mr. Selorm Adadevoh (CEO, MTN Ghana), Mr. David Boateng Asante (MD, Ghana Publishing Company Limited), Mr. Derrydean Dadzie (CEO, Ghana Chamber of Technology) and Dr. Stella Agyenim-Boateng (Director HR, Volta River Authority).

The event which is under the theme “Communications for Organizational and National Development” Will be held on Friday, 25th October 2019 at Ecobank Head Office, Accra.

Dr. Joyce Aryee is a distinguished leader with well over forty years’ service to the public and private sectors in Ghana.

She is the former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines where she served for ten years as the first woman to head an African Chamber of Mines.

As a Management & Communication Consultant, she serves on the boards of diverse organisations including Volta River Authority (VRA), College of Education - University of Ghana, Data Bank Ark Fund, Chirano Gold Mines Limited, Newmont Gold Ghana Gold Limited and Newmont Golden Ridge Limited. She is the President of Bible Society Ghana and the Pro – Chancellor of Central University among others.

ABOUT NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS SUMMIT 2019

National Communications Summit is a strategic communications program developed by RAD Communications Limited in partnership with Ecobank Ghana, the Ministry of Information and the Ghana Chamber of Communications and Media Professionals, to champion communications for organizational and national development. This conference is to provide a platform for communicators to engage themselves, to discuss communications impact on organizational and national development, and also serve as a strategic mentorship and guidance platform for young communicators.

The conference which targets media practitioners, telecommunications companies, information technology companies, corporate affairs directors and individuals, individuals at the corporate communications departments in organizations, public relations practitioners, journalists, marketers, advertisers and student or young communicators, will serve as a platform where communications impact to the development of organizations and Ghana will be discussed and also serve as a platform for mentoring, empowering and connecting the next generation of communication leaders.

The conference will feature inspirational presentations from a number of high profile speakers who are astute communication persons across Africa.

Kindly follow the link below to register for the summit https://forms.gle/iEHrWBVvpCs4HM6o8 or call +233-279994221 for more details.