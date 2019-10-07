Benu Nkwanta Youth Demand Immediate Operationalisation Of Mahama Abandoned CHPS Compound Ahead Of Akufo-Addo Visit

The health of the citizens in any serious country remains the priority of President Akufo-Addo and its government.

Globally, serious countries spend huge sum of monies in their health sectors to invest in the provision of health facilities, acquiring the requisite equipment as well as providing the needed training to the health practitioners to ensure quality health services to their citizens.

Over the years, Former President Mahama initiated a policy (Community Health Planning and Services Compound - CHP Compound) with the aim of bringing healthcare services into the doorsteps of the ordinary Ghanaian, particularly, at our various communities as well as creating employment for the health trainees.

In order to achieve this policy, Prez Mahama, together with his appointees, committed 5% of their monthly salaries to raise fund to establish over 1600 CHPS Compound as at 2016 across the country.

The people of Benu Nkwanta, in the Sunyani Municipality under the then MCE, Hon Kwasi Oppong Ababio fortunately, benefited from this important initiative.

Sadly, the facility after its completion in 2016 has been left to rot in the bush; denying both the over 3500 people the opportunity to access their basic healthcare right and the trained health professionals, their source of livelihood.

After several failed promises by the then MCE, Hon Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson, who is now the Bono Regional Minister and the current MCE, Hon Justina Awo Banahene, to facilitate the operationalisation of the facility, and as a citizen of the community, I call on Prez Akufo-Addo on his visit to the Municipality today, Monday, 7th October, 2019, to demand the Immediate operationalisation of the facility because the only health facility closest to the people of Benu Nkwanta was and still is, the 1998 Health Centre at Antwikrom which is miles away from Benu Nkwanta.

Democracy is not only about elections, it is our daily life as said by Tsai Ing-wen.

In view of this, i beseech Prez Akufo-Addo to summon the Regional Minister and the MCE to put the necessary measures in place to open the facility by the end of October or face the massive rage of the community.

Thank you

Frimpong Bright

Convenor

Benu Youth For Development