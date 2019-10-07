Run Decent Campaign Devoid Of Insults, Threats ― Obuasi MCE To Assembly Members

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Obuasi Municipal, Honorable Elijah Adansi-Bonah has advised Assembly Members and Unit Committee Members aspiring to contest the forthcoming District Assembly Elections to manage themselves well and run a decent campaign devoid of insults and threats.

He made this call at the final General Assembly meeting of the Sixth Assembly held on Tuesday, 1st October, 2019 in Obuasi.

The meeting was in response to a directive issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development ( MLGRD) for all MMDAs to be dissolved by Monday, 7th October, 2019.

Hon. Adansi-Bonah further congratulated the Assembly members for their hard work and teamwork since their elections in September, 2015.

He praised them again for their commitment and dedication to duty which he said, has benefited the Assembly in diverse ways.

The Presiding Member of the Obuasi Municipal Assembly, Honorable Lawrence Nana Bondah- Obeng on his part made a passionate appeal to Assembly Members and Unit Committee members to continue to collaborate with Traditional leaders to oversee the activities of their Electoral areas before a new Assembly is reconstituted.

Hon. Bondah--Obeng quoted Act 246 of the 1992 Constitution and Act 936 Section 6 (1) of Local Governance Act, 2016 which stipulate the term for District Assembly.

He said Act 244(3) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 10 of the model standing orders of MMDAs and Act 936, Section 17 of the Local Governance Act offer the Presiding member the authority to dissolve the Assembly at the end of each meeting.

He also praised the Assembly members for their diligence, hardwork and commitment to duty, during the period.

He said, " you have fought a good fight, you have run a good race, what is left is for the electorates to recognize your good works and contributions and reward you accordingly by giving you another mandate to represent them come 17th December, 2019".

The Presiding Member who is known to have instilled discipline in the House since he was sworn- in on 19th June, 2018, added that it is his hope that the next Assembly would emulate the enviable qualities and standards set by this Assembly.

Honorable Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West Constituency was present at the meeting and took part in deliberations.