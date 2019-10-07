[Full Video] 'Sex For Grades' At University Of Ghana And Lagos

The BBC Africa Eye investigated some academic institutions in West Africa after several allegations of sexual harassment by lecturers.

This type of abuse is said to be endemic, but it’s almost never proven. After gathering dozens of testimonies, BBC Africa Eye sent undercover journalists posing as students inside the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana.

Reporter Kiki Mordi, who knows first-hand how devastating sexual harassment can be, reveals what happens behind closed doors at some of the region’s most prestigious universities.

Watch video below:

