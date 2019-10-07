CSE Because Parents Shunning Their Responsibilities – Dep. Education Minister

A Deputy Minister of Education, Gifty Ampofo Twum believes the need for sexuality education in schools has arisen because many parents have shirked their responsibility in educating their wards at home.

“It is we the parents who neglect our responsibilities of educating our children, so who should fill the vacuum? If the problem arises, it is the government which assumes the responsibilities,” she said.

Addressing a stakeholders' engagement meeting at Benkum Senior High School, Madam Ampofo Twum stated that too many young people are receiving confusing and conflicting information about relationships and sex, as they make the transition from childhood to adulthood, thus the need for parents to wake up to their responsibilities and find ways to curb the negative influence.

“We will look for a right way for the children not to fall prey to negative influence and that is what we are doing.”

“At the moment, if we teach the children or not, the internet and social media are where they learn so many things. We must therefore caution them beforehand that although people are engaged in this, our culture and religion do not permit us to take part in the practice,” she added.

Some members of the public are up in arms against the government and the introduction of a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) into school's curriculum.

Even though the Education Minister has said that the CSE has not been approved for teaching, the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has called on the government to totally withdraw it from the curricula.

It said the program, when implemented, will erode the long-held traditional value system in the country.

She however assured the public that the government will be transparent with Ghanaians as far as the CSE is concerned.

“If we don't help our children, they will go and look for means to do it. So, Ghanaians, let's have the hope that Ghana Education Service and Ministry of Education will be transparent in this matter,” she said.

---citinewsroom