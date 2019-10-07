KNUST Admits Over 22,000 Students For 2019/2020 Academic Year

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has on Friday 4th October 2019 held a matriculation ceremony to formally admit fresh students into the University for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso in his address, congratulated the students for sailing through the rigorous selection process in order to be admitted into the most prestigious public university in Ghana.

He noted that for the 2019/2020 academic year, the University received a total of fifty-six thousand five hundred and forty-eight (56,548) applications from all over the world but forty-three thousand eight hundred and seventy-seven students (43,877) qualified.

The University was, however, able to offer admission to twenty-two thousand and eleven students (22,011) out of the total qualified applicants.

The total number of freshmen admitted for this academic year was made up of thirteen thousand one hundred and eighty-nine (13,189) males and eight thousand, eight hundred and twenty-two (8,822) females. Females admission this year increased by 827 resulting in the University hitting 40% female population mark.

This important feat was achieved due to the Vice Chancellor’s special initiative for girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics launched since he assumed office in August 2016. Professor Kwasi Obiri Danso was hopeful that with this steady increase in the female population, the University should be able to achieve a 50/50 male and female enrolment in not too distant future.

The Vice-chancellor urged the students to focus on the main purpose of being in KNUST as that is the stepping stone to their success in the future. He further asked them to make use of the faculties and opportunities on campus to guide them to shape their lives, develop their skills and enhance their personal attributes.

As part of efforts to facilitate the movement of students to and from lectures, the University has in place, a prepaid bus transit system on campus. Also, the University has supplied all first-year students with special SIM cards with bulk SMS and special voice bundle. These SIM cards will enhance and offer interactive and real-time communication for the dissemination of important notices to all students.

To provide parental guidance for students, the University has set up the Office of the Dean of Students to enable students to accomplish both academic and personal success. The office is thus the first point of call in case students have any form of challenges regarding their stay on campus.

A representative from the KNUST Counseling Centre (KCC) Miss Akua Afriyie Addae informed the fresh students on the services rendered by their outfit to aid their stay on campus. According to Miss Akua Afriyie Addae, KNUST is the only public University that has counselors, and psychologists at the University level, and also at various faculties and halls of residence to serve the emotional and psychological needs of both students and staff.

She noted that the KCC provides an emotionally safe, confidential, compassionate services in a respectful environment that fosters their development on campus. She, therefore, encouraged the students to feel free to call on them for any assistance.

The Registrar, Mr. Andrews Kwasi Boateng administered the matriculation oath to the newly admitted students.