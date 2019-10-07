Law Students To Hit Streets Today

Law students in the country will today stage a demonstration to demand reforms in the country's legal education system.

Dubbed #OpenUpLegalEducation, the demonstration will see protesters march to the Jubilee House to present a petition to the President.

This follows the recent failure recorded at the Ghana School of law as only 128 students out of the 1,820 candidates who sat for this year's entrance exams passed.

Speaking to Citi News a leader of the group, the Coalition for the Reform of Legal Education, Nii Senpe Adokwei Cudjoe said, they are hopeful today's protest will cause a change.

“We believe that, the next point of call is to hit the street and call on the presidency to intervene in this matter. Every law in this country based on Article (58) is supposed to be implemented by the President. We believe that the Attorney General will fully be minded to say that there will be change if there is enough advocacy.”

Some of the students believe the recent mass failure at the entrance exam was the latest attempt to limit the number of professional lawyers in the country.

The entrance exam results brought into focus remarks by Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, who earlier this year cautioned the General Legal Council to be wary of the numbers of students admitted into the Ghana School of Law.

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, however, insists she ill not bow to the public pressure saying the current status quo is in service of producing quality lawyers.

---citinewsroom