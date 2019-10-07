Former TESCON Prez Miss Abigail Boateng Has Died

It is with deep sorrow that we received news about the demise of Miss Abigail Boateng, our Director of Operations- Middle Belt ( Ashanti, Oti, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo and Eastern Regions).

Miss Abigail was one of the keenly noted, hardworking, selfless, courageous, dedicated and vociferous youth activists of the New Patriotic Party in Ghana notably Ashanti Region.

She was one of the few women in the history of TESCON- student wing of NPP who served as TESCON President at Garden City University College in Ashanti Region

She was a Polling Station Women Organizer in Suame Constituency.

Also, she mobilized the young ladies that joined the entourage of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo when she paid homage to Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

She was appointed our Director of Operations in Charge of the Middle Belt late last year, a role she performed excellently.

Also, during Otumfuor Osei Tutu’s 20th Anniversary Celebration, she successfully mobilized the entire Ushering Team in collaboration with Planting for Foods and Jobs.

Abigail, from the entire Women’s Wing Maidens and every other young lady who looked up to you, we say that we appreciate the time you spent with us and the impact you had on us.

Your selflessness, vibrancy, dedication and sacrifices are worthy of emulation. It is with deep sadness that we pay you tribute.

Our condolences to your friends and family especially your daughter whom we know you loved dearly.

Soldier On Maiden!

Damrifa due !!

Rest Well !!!