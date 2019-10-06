CSE policy can deal with paedophilia - Prof. Audrey Gadzekpo...

Professor of Information and Communication Studies, Audrey Gadzekpo believes that the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) policy can deal with paedophilia in Ghana.

She explained that CSE will help expose children to the lurking threats of sexual abuse towards children and how to report any such advances.

Critics such as conservative groups have said that the proposed CSE policy subtly pushes an LGBT agenda which Ghanaian society largely frowns upon.

Prof. Gadzekpo argued a fierce critic of the LGBT movement like Moses Foh-Amonaning have narrowed the whole discussion to homosexuality.

She claimed this narrowing of the discussion “is not helpful to anybody, to our debate, to our informed minds and it does not allow us to deal with what I call the clear and present danger.”

Prof. Gadzekpo identified the clear and present danger as paedophilia.

Referencing stories on paedophllia reported in the media, she said issues of sexuality have become important and therefore needs to be comprehensively tackled “ because adults are preying on children.”

“There’s no question in my mind that there is a place in our education system to deal with some of the thorny issues” the professor spoke on JoyNews’ Newsfile Saturday.

Prof. Gadzekpo lamented, “in today’s world and with social media the children are going to learn about that which is a taboo in this country which is homosexuality.”

“A few of them may be prey to homosexuals at a tender age and don’t even know what to make of it.”

Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com | Akofa Searyoh | Intern