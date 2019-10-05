Sankara Eye Hospital, Young Indians CII Hold Gandhi At 150 Exhibition

Sankara Eye Hospital in association with Young Indians CII, organised Gandhi At 150 a unique Inclusive exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi coinciding with his 150th Birth Anniversary at the Bangalore International Centre.

For Rahul who can only see very large letters at around 5 centimetres through his right eye, Mahatma Gandhi was a personality he had learnt at school and also heard on the news. The joy of being able to use a charka or know about him through the braille enabled posters left him beaming and inspired.

“Through this exhibition we hope to inspire the younger generation with the teachings of Gandhiji. We took the effort to inspire them with the teaching of the Mahatma and also make all citizens on the need for accessibility”, shared Dr Kaushik Murali President Medical Administration Sankara Eye Hospital Bangalore.

From a mock-up of the Sabarmati ashram to the charka and glasses, posters depicted his life journey to inspirational quotes, what made the exhibits unique was that they were adapted for persons with disability to participate. Posters had texts that had braille on them to help the blind read them, the dandi march and the Sabarmati ashram were recreated as tactile models. Students waited to hear the famous ’Do or Die”, speech that Gandhiji made at the quit India Movement.

“There is a lot that needs to be done to make public spaces accessible. We have taken a baby step with this experiment of an inclusive exhibition. In a sense Gandhiji inspired us to be the change and start,” added Ajith George Chairperson CII Young Indians Bangalore Chapter.

For a venue that has seen entrepreneurship events, to music concerts and many a display or art , Ravichandran , Hon Director Bangalore International Centre shared, “BIC is happy to partner events such as these that has a high social impact. It was a pleasure to see the audience sighted and otherwise walk side by side enjoying the exhibit”.