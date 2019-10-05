Koforidua Police Torture: Assemblyman Petitions Police Command

The Assembly Man for the Railways Electoral Area in Koforidua, Daniel Ahiale, has petitioned the Municipal Police Command over some disturbing conduct of police personnel at the Railways Police Station.

According to him, most residents in his electoral are not happy with the kind of services rendered.

In an interview with Citi News on the recent incident where two police officers of the Railways Police Station were seen in a video assaulting a 28-year-old mobile phone dealer Aglebe Dodzie, Daniel Ahiale said the community would do all it can to ensure that more responsible police officers are sent there.

“We have a problem with the police in my community. Some do not respect the community members. Others also take advantage and do anything they want in my community. So sometimes the community members will be complaining. We go there and talk to them but to no avail,” he lamented.

“With this one, in particular, we decided to take the case to the Municipal Commander. We have sent a petition there and very soon we will be meeting with him on the 12th. I will never leave this case to sleep. I am working for the community. I have to listen to them. They sent me to the municipal assembly to work for them. I am not there in my own capacity. If the commander doesn't take care of it, I can go to the regional command, then from there to national until that case is solved,” he said.

A few days ago, a video that went viral showed a man allegedly arrested for theft being assaulted by two police officers.

The policemen, identified as General Sergeant Patrick Amoako and General Lance Corporal Isaac Marfo were seen beating up a handcuffed and half-naked Aglebe Dodzi,

Meanwhile, the family of the victim is pushing for compensation from the leadership of the Police service.

Cases of police officers assaulting people who are at fault of a crime or not has been a big issue which surprisingly keeps rising, despite all attempts by the authorities to curb the “misbehaviour” among the police.

A similar incident that made waves in the country some months ago was one which involved the policeman who beat up a woman at the Shiashie branch of Midland Savings and Loans Limited in attempts to sack her from the banking hall.

---citinewsroom