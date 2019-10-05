Ablekuma West NDC inaugurates working committees to wrestle power in 2020

Ensuring victory 2020 for National Democratic Congress (NDC) in both Parliamentary and Presidential elections, Ablekuma West Constituency NDC has inaugurated about 10 working Committees with the responsibility of generating a workable strategies to wrestle the seat from Hon. Ursula Owusu and the NPP Government.

The theme for the inauguration is "Strengthening the Structures for victory 2020.

The inaugurated committees comprises, political, elections directory, research, communication, zongo caucus, disciprinary, social finance, and others.

Among the dignitaries that witnessed the occasion include, NDC National Organizer- Joshua Akamba, Regional Secretary-Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, MP for Odododiodioo- Hon. Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, Ambassador Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah and Regional Zongo Caucus Coordinator-Horoya.

Also at the function include the Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma West constituency, Rev. Kweku Addo, Ward Coordinators, Branch Executives, members and sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress.

The MP for Odododiodioo, Hon. Nii Lantey Vanderpuye averred that, the NDC is a strong party that never dies but would be there from generation to generation.

NDC he stated, is interested only in providing the people of Ghana with developmental projects and not to spend the taxpayers money anyhow.

"NDC is not a family and friends party. NDC does not discriminate against tribes, religion or culture".

He urge the committee members to work together as one family with one common vision of capturing power in 2020 from the hands of NPP, saying they cannot win the Ablekuma West seat with divided front.

Mr. Joshua Akamba said the NDC have men to transform the country and to also improve the lives of the people.

He task the committee to work hand in hand with the Branches since, victory comes from there.

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Ablekuma West constituency, Rev. Kweku Addo appealed to the various committee members to ensure that the branches are working, adding that elections are won from the ground.

Rev. Addo promise to do all that he can to ensure that, resources are available for use to clinch the seat from NPP and that, he would be fair and firm.

He entreated the committees to be selfless and dedicated towards the NDC party in wining the 2020 general elections.

The Special Guest for the occasion Hon. Ambassador Horace Ankrah revealed that, it requires discipline and dedication to win an election and not talking.