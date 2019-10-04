Voltic Launches All-New Environmentally Friendly Voltic Twist Water

Leading mineral water producers, Voltic on Thursday introduced a new eco-friendly bottle called the Voltic Twist in order to make significant contributions to environmental sustainability.

The new phase of the leading water product is meant among other things to champion the recycling agenda.

Made with 7% less plastic, the new bottle seeks to make recycling easy for consumers, with a twistable feature to help with storage and recycling.

This is the inspiration behind the #PutATwist campaign which aims to collect and recycle 100% voltic packaging by 2030, in line with the Coca-Cola Company's World Without Waste Commitment.

This is expected to in turn inspire Ghanaians to recycle more and further help achieve a healthy eco-system.

The event was lighted up by Voltic Brand Ambassador, Afro-Pop Dancehall Artiste Stonebwoy and his Bhim Music Band.