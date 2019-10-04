Bawumia’s Job Creation Announcement Is A Diversionary Tactic – Solomon Nkansah

The former Deputy National Communications Officer of the NDC, Solomon Nkansah has chided Vice President over claims of government created over 350,000 jobs saying it is a diversionary tactic.

He stressed that Dr. Bawumia just made the announcement to take the minds of Ghanaians off the brouhaha surrounding the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and allow the matter to die.

‘Instead of creating employment, the NPP rather uprooted workers from their position, whom they believed were in a way associated with the NDC and replaced them with their party loyalists,’ Solomon Nkansah told Lawyer Ohene Djan on Pae Mu Ka on Accra based Kingdom FM 107.7.

The NDC scribe was speaking on Kingdom FM’s Pae Mu Ka afternoon political show when they were discussing Vice Presidents, Dr. Mamudu Bawumia’s announcement government creation of over 350,000 jobs when he launched new modules under the YEA program.

“NPP has failed big time in creating jobs for Ghanaian youth, the NPP in opposition made mouthwatering promises to lure Ghanaians to gain power”.

Mr. Nkansah stated that Veep’s aim was to defuse the heated debate that has risen up from the new curriculum implementation that the government is being condemned of.

The Akufo-Addo government was also accused of disappointing Ghanaians by failing to deliver on the majority of its campaign promises including the ‘One Constituency, One $1 million, One District, One Factory, One Village, One dam’.