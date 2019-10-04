Don’t Be Armchair Investigators — CID To Police Investigators

The Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, George Tweneboah, has charged police investigators to desist from armchair investigations.

According to him, the CID administration will not allow personnel to sit in the comfort of their offices to investigate cases instead of moving to the scene of crime.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of an eight weeks detective training course organised for 90 personnel of the CID.

The personnel were drawn from various districts and division within Accra and Tema.

According to ACP George Twenenboah, there is the need for investigators to be guided by the fact that they are accountable to the people of Ghana and be committed to providing them with the best services.

He said the eight weeks were intended to equip personnel with the knowledge and skills necessary to conduct successful criminal investigation.

“The current security environment with its associated changing crime trends puts a greater responsibility on investigators to be a step ahead of criminals and criminal syndicates.

He revealed that recent crime trends had shown that well trained investigators with the requisite professional competences were required to solve such crimes.

“The Detective Training Course is therefore a response to re-sharpen the technical know-how of detectives and also provide you with new skill sets necessary to discharge your duties.”

The commanding officer of the Detective Training Academy, Superintendent Of Police, Grace Ansah – Akrofi, in an address revealed that participants were taken through subjects like Criminal Investigations, Intelligence Gathering, Crime Scene Management, Customers Service, Criminal Procedure, Human Trafficking, Cybercrime, Search Procedure and Techniques, Document/Identity Fraud, Building and Handling Docket, Finger Print among others.

These subjects were inter-spaced with practical exercises, syndicate presentation and role play.

“In addition, participants visited the Nsawam Prisons, Police Hospital Mortuary and the Court, for more firsthand knowledge.

The course has been intensive, engaging and directed to the objective of sharpening the skill set of investigators."

---Daily Guide