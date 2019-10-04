ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.10.2019 NPP News

NPP New Juaben South Youth Wing Holds Clean-Up Exercise

By News Desk
NPP New Juaben South Youth Wing Holds Clean-Up Exercise
2 HOURS AGO NPP NEWS

The Youth of the New Juaben South branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), in the Eastern region led by its Youth Organizer, Louis Appiah, aka Odifo, has held a massive clean-up exercise in the constituency as part of efforts to deepen sanitation consciousness.

The prime object of the exercise was to sanitise the area and to further help impact positively on the lives of residents in order to prevent diseases.

The event which was held last week recorded a huge turn out in the area with a display of youthful enthusiasm throughout the period of the sanitation campaign.

104201934357-vbqduhgtsn-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.44.00.jpeg

In an interview with the media, Louis Appiah stated that during the exercise, the group swept the streets and the surroundings.

"We also distilled the drains in and around the Koforidua Trotro and Central Police Station areas. Luke 11:25 says and I quote 'And when it comes, it finds the house swept and put in order' emphasising the Bible's position on God and his cleanliness nature," he said.

He expressed his profound gratitude to the various youth groups and individuals who helped to make the event a big success,

"I will like to use this opportunity to thank my youth wing, Staunch Queens and All Nations Tescon, for taking part and making this exercise a success. To my deputy (Afia Mai) and Secretary for the Youth Wing - (Bature); I say God bless you Richly. Little by little, with each and everyone involved, we will succeed together

The cleanup exercise was climaxed with a fun-packed Kenkey Party, as a side attraction at the Constituency Office.

Louis Appiah hinted that the next activity will be held within this month of October 2019.

104201934457-l5hsk8v331-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.43.57.jpeg

104201934500-qvmxpcb543-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.43.58-1.jpeg

104201934503-n6ium8x432-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.43.58.jpeg

104201934505-1i841p5cbv-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.43.59-1.jpeg

104201934507-txobredq5l-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.43.59.jpeg

104201934509-rwnyqdcp53-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.44.00-1.jpeg

104201934511-0f730m4yxs-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.44.01-1.jpeg

104201934514-8eu2xkjwvr-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.44.01.jpeg

104201934515-23041q5dcw-whatsapp-image-2019-09-30-at-11.44.02.jpeg

TOP STORIES

Mahama Should Shut Up Over CSE Saga – Sam Pyne
5 hours ago

Punish Households Without Toilet Facilities – Minister To MM...
12 hours ago

body-container-line