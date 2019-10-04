Mantrac Ghana Launches Solar Energy Solutions

Mantrac Ghana Limited says its solar energy solution is best suitable for the Ghanaians market with the capacity to provide stable and reliable power to households and businesses.

Speaking at the Mantrac Energy Solutions Summit in Accra, the Managing Director of Mantrac Group Mr Steven Scott said the company is integrating renewable power with smart energy storage and conventional diesel or gas fueled power generation.

Mr Scott noted that the solution is in line with the Ministry of Energy’s plans of improving renewable energy penetration from less than 5percent to 10percent of installed capacity by 2020.

He added that the product is targeted at the domestic market, banking, telecommunication, manufacturing houses, rural electrification, mining, oil marketing companies and other industrial establishments.

Mr Scott indicated that the Mantrac energy system is a compact to highly efficient, low consumption, low maintenance, integrated and extendable generating energy station that provides direct and stable power supply customized for various applications.

According to him, the solution will help keep industries producing, communities developing and people connected.

Mr Scott stressed that the company plan is to provide a 360 degrees solution for Mantrac Energy System. “We have put in place high parts availability coupled with prompt and professional after sales support as part of our overall commitment to customers.”

The Europe Africa Middle East and CIS Business Development Manager, Mr Francois Xavier indicated that it is important to harness the power of the sun through solar solutions to reduce carbon emission which has an impact on the planet.

“Our solution is about having an hybrid energy that combines electricity from the grid and generator set power. The cost is very affordable depending on individual’s installations,” he emphasized.