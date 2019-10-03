I Was Too Hot, Tough For Mahama To Handle – Nunoo-Mensah

Brigadier (rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

A former National Security Advisor Brigadier (rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has accused former President John Dramani Mahama of distancing himself from experienced and principled statesmen during his tenure as president.

He said failure of Mr Mahama to listen to wise counsel contributed to his defeat in 2016.

The former Chief of Defence Staff made this known in an interview on Hot Issues, which will be fully aired on Saturday, October 5 at 12:30pm.

Commenting on why he was removed from his position as National Security Advisor, Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah told host Nuong Faalong, “He changed me because when you are very tough, people do not like handling tough people”.

“I am too hot to handle,” he stressed.

For him, there was no need of the changes made in government in the aftermath of the demise of John Evans Atta Mills.

“It hurt the NDC and it hurt Ghana…they want people that will sing their praises, that will lie down for them but I am too stubborn, too tough, too principled.”

The retired army officer added that virtually clearing the house of experienced and competent people was an act of Mr Mahama cutting his nose to spite his face.

And he paid for it in the 2016 elections, he noted.

