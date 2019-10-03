ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.10.2019 Business & Finance

[Photo] See The Funny Way Fan Milk Announced Price Increases

By News Desk
The company gave 10 reasons for the price hike in a release titled 'The last time we increased our prices.'The company gave 10 reasons for the price hike in a release titled 'The last time we increased our prices.'

Consumers generally don’t like news of price increases but an announcement by Fan Milk Gh Ltd that it has increased prices of its products appears to have gotten people laughing rather than fuming.

Ditching economic explanations for the increase, the company decided to throw in some humour to justify the move.

103201933619-1h830o4bau-2130880517936 608576520604

The company gave 10 reasons for the price hike in a release titled “The last time we increased our prices.”

Check out the release:

103201933620-qulxocb543-8486011758136_3163408805771.jpeg

---Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Allow Me, I Can Do Better Than AG — Amidu Fights His Eligibi...
3 hours ago

NDC Brought CSE In 2015 - Education Ministry Jabs Back
3 hours ago

body-container-line