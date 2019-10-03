ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
03.10.2019 General News

Bawumia Fulfils Agbogbloshie Promise

By News Desk
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice Prez Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has honoured his pledge of providing street lights to Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra.

He was in the community a few days ago and met with 16 tribal heads, community leaders and market queens.

He was also in Old Fadama, another suburb of Accra where he met with community leaders.

“Following my visit to Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama few days ago, I had a meeting with all sixteen (16) tribal heads, community leaders and markets queens of Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama on Wednesday, 2nd October in my office at the Jubilee House,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Among other things, we discussed plans by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to bring development to the people of the community,” he said, adding that “it was gratifying to note from the chiefs and community leaders that as I pledged during my visit the entire community has been supplied with street lights.”

He noted that “we are moving very fast in the next few weeks to provide other basic amenities such as toilets, bathrooms, community centre, 23 cubic metre refuse container, sheds and pavement blocks for the markets, a reconstructed police station, and others.”

He added that Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama though slums, equally deserve to be served just like any other community in the country.

“Everyone matters, people living in slums also matter,” he noted.

---Daily Guide

TOP STORIES

Allow Me, I Can Do Better Than AG — Amidu Fights His Eligibi...
4 hours ago

NDC Brought CSE In 2015 - Education Ministry Jabs Back
4 hours ago

body-container-line