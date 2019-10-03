Bawumia Fulfils Agbogbloshie Promise

Vice Prez Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has honoured his pledge of providing street lights to Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra.

He was in the community a few days ago and met with 16 tribal heads, community leaders and market queens.

He was also in Old Fadama, another suburb of Accra where he met with community leaders.

“Following my visit to Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama few days ago, I had a meeting with all sixteen (16) tribal heads, community leaders and markets queens of Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama on Wednesday, 2nd October in my office at the Jubilee House,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Among other things, we discussed plans by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government to bring development to the people of the community,” he said, adding that “it was gratifying to note from the chiefs and community leaders that as I pledged during my visit the entire community has been supplied with street lights.”

He noted that “we are moving very fast in the next few weeks to provide other basic amenities such as toilets, bathrooms, community centre, 23 cubic metre refuse container, sheds and pavement blocks for the markets, a reconstructed police station, and others.”

He added that Agbogbloshie and Old Fadama though slums, equally deserve to be served just like any other community in the country.

“Everyone matters, people living in slums also matter,” he noted.

---Daily Guide