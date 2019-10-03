If CSE Is Brought To Parliament, Speaker Will Burn Parliament, Minority Will Strip Naked — KT Hammond

Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region has said there is no way the Akufo-Addo government can introduce the widely criticised Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in basic schools.

Outspoken Kobina Tahir Hammond stressed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is full of men and women who are too mentally sound to promote teachings on "abominable" and "deviant" sexual lifestyles subtly promoted through CSE.

“If this CSE is brought to Parliament, the Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye will burn the Parliament, the Majority Leader will run into the bush and die there, the Minority Leader will strip naked and jump into the sea,” he said.

Parents and religious bodies have expressed outrage after it emerged the Ghana Education Service has guidelines on CSE to be introduced in schools.

CSE is seen as a subtle conditioning of pupils to explore lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyles. The Ghana Education Service (GES) has said it has not approved the document and has denied plans to introduce any education that is frowned upon by Ghanaian laws and cultural norms.

Religious leaders have also threatened demonstrations with the President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso, describing CSE as “Comprehensive Satanic Engagement,” which also has the CSE acronym.

Speaking on the sidelines of the commissioning of two classroom blocks for Fumso and Pipiiso D/A JHS in his constituency, K.T Hammond said Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh is “too sane” to lead an agenda to teach Ghanaian children “ungodly” lifestyles.

Speaking in a local dialect, Twi, the Asokwa MP said Ghana is a country full of Christians, Moslems and God-fearing people who all find liberal sexual lifestyles reprehensible.

Even fake pastors won’t support it, he said. ‘Nobody teaches a child God,’ he quoted a Twi proverb to explain a general belief in the existence of God whose manifest commands are to be obeyed.

“Why, haven’t we all read about Sodom and Gomorrah?” KT Hammond referred to a popular Bible story of how a city was burnt down after it incurred the wrath of God for its deviant sexual lifestyles.

He downplayed the role of the Ghana Education Service in introducing CES to Ghana, suggesting such a program would involve bigger stakeholders like Parliament.

If CSE is ever brought to Parliament, its advocates will only meet an empty Chamber because there is no way MPs will support any plans to introduce it.

While vouching for the sanity of the Education minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP MP added a caveat that if it is indeed true.

“If I get to Accra and learn that indeed my nephew NAPO is covertly pushing that agenda, I swear I will never mention his name on this earth again and we will deal with him severely in whatever way.”

He blamed the media for exaggerating the controversy over CSE to court disaffection for the NPP government.

“Journalists must be careful about this issue; it is not true; I’m telling you that, if this is true, you will all see what will happen in Ghana”

