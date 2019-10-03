Bagbin Wants Current Training Structure For Law Students Reviewed

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has called for a total review of the training structure used for teaching law school students.

According to him, the review will produce the required number of quality lawyers to replace the current system.

He said that the need for more practitioners within the legal profession doesn't call for a cancellation of mass education within the field.

“There is a crying need for us to have certified practitioners in various areas of our country. Unfortunately, the authorities who are regulating legal education are very conservative to the extent that they try to give some kind elevation to the legal profession. It is like any other profession. Definitely, the fact that you are doing mass education doesn't mean that you eliminate quality. They are not opposed to each other. They are complementary, they move together,” he said in an interview with Citi News.

The Nadowli-Kaleo legislator further called on the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo to change her position not to supervise “the mass production” of lawyers.

Bagbin insisted that the Chief Justice is being extremely conservative with her views on the training of lawyers in the country.

“I can tell you that I completely disagree with the Chief Justice's position, completely. That is extreme conservatism because we all know the deficit that we have in this country concerning the legal profession,” he said.

The current system for the training of lawyers has come under scrutiny in recent weeks due to the mass failure of students presented for this year's law school entrance exams.

This case of mass examination failure comes only months after a similar one was witnessed which saw more than half of the candidates for the Bar exams failing.

Of the nearly 1,820 prospective students, only 128 reportedly passed the entrance examination.

A coalition of students is preparing to demonstrate next week and petition the President for reforms in legal education.

---citinewsroom