Gov’t Provides More Jobs Through YEA Job Center

The government through the National Youth Authority(YEA), on Wednesday, October 2 launched a new online portal called Job center and three other supporting initiatives to provide employment opportunities for the teaming unemployed youth.

The job center, and the other three initiatives, Artisan Directory, Regional Flagship Project and Work Abroad Programme is designed to create opportunities for job seekers to job opportunities both inside and outside the country’s shores.

According to YEA, the job center seeks to functionally align a wide range of publicly- and privately listed employment, training and educational opportunities and also provide high-quality customer service to job seekers and potential employers. They will offer training, career counselling, job listings, and similar employment-related services.

The Artisan Directory, on the other hand, seeks to provide trained artisans with the ready market to sell their craft and services. It will connect artisans to the market place of skills and services. The Artisan Directory will constitute an active database of artisans (trained and certified) and will provide basic information such as company details, services and locations.

The Regional Flagship Project seeks to create sustainable livelihoods for the youth by leveraging on the comparative uniqueness of our regions and districts. Central to the Regional Flagship Project is the reliance on agriculture to create jobs for the youth. The project intends to directly engage at least 10,000 youth within the first year of implementation.

The Work Abroad Programme is focused on finding decent employment opportunities for young Ghanaians outside the shores of the country. The YEA, in partnership with key stakeholders will aggressively explore opportunities across the globe and connect Ghanaians to these opportunities with the view of positioning them to contribute meaningfully to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Under the programme, about 10,000 people will be engaged within the first year of implementation to create self-sustained employments.

The Chief Executive Officer of YEA, Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, revealed that the agency had engaged over 600,000 youth since its inception.

Vice President Bawumia, who launched the programme in Accra said, the Job center will connect job seekers to potential employment providers in the public and private sector of the economy.

According to him, the center would also assist job seekers with career counselling and training services, curriculum vitae preparation, Agency placement and a walk-in hub that will provide other auxiliary services to job seekers

Vice-President Bawumia commended the board, chaired by Mr Sammi Awuku, the staff, led by Justin Koduah and management of the Youth Employment Agency for their dedication to helping Ghanaian youth acquire decent jobs.