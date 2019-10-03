EC In Illegal Mass Voter Transfers

The Northern Regional National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted of a ploy by the Electoral Commission to illegally conduct mass transfers.

According to NDC, the EC plans to aid the NPP do mass voter transfers from Tamale to Nanton and Karaga.

At a press briefing Deputy Northern Regional Communication Officer Hardi Pagazaa, warned the EC to desist from the act or face their wrath.

He said the party will resist any action by the EC to illegally influence the 2020 elections in the constituency.

“We, the National Democratic Congress wish to alert the EC that its elaborate plan to help the NPP win some parliamentary seats in the region is being monitored and will be resisted at all levels within the confines of the laws of this country,” Mr Pagazaa stated.

He said intelligence available indicates that some electoral officers in the region have been sanctioned to commence the illegal transfers in a manner that will favour the NPP parliamentary candidates in Karaga and Nanton to win their seats in the 2020 elections.

The NDC in the region is calling on stakeholders to caution the EC to desist from such acts that could compromise the peaceful conduct of election 2020.