Spanish Wine Fair Takes Place On 10th October

The Economic and Commercial office of the Embassy of Spain in Ghana has announced Thursday 10th October 2019 as the date for this year’s edition of the annually held Spanish wine fair dubbed “Spain in your glass”.

The event is scheduled to take place in Accra at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra from 10am to 6pm. Directed at key players within the hospitality industry, wine importers and other wine professionals, the event will be an opportunity for participants to discover the world of Spanish wines through wine tasting and wine tasting seminars.

This year’s edition will present the largest selection of wines from Spain in Ghana – over 90 wines with the collaboration of 5 Ghanaian wine importers and 3 Spanish wineries new to the Ghanaian market.

The 5 Ghanaian wine importers participating in the fair are Don Emilio, Marina Distribution, Prestige Trade, TT Brothers Limited and West Africa & Gulf Company Ltd. Patrons of the event will have the chance to buy a variety of wines at unbeatable prices from these companies.

The Spanish wineries seeking representation are Bodegas Valdepablo, Bodegas Illana and RM Rioja.

Two wine seminars will take place showcasing the various wines of Spain (70 denominations of origin) where attendants will have the opportunity to listen to a Ghanaian wine tasting expert.

Commenting on the event, the Head of the Economic and Commercial office of the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, Mr. Miguel Higuera Maté pointed to the importance of the Spanish wine sector, as the country is one of the three biggest producers and exporters worldwide.

Mr. Higuera also thanked all the professionals (importers, wine shops, restaurants, supermarkets, press) and individuals who have been promoting Spanish wines in Ghana and made possible to organize such an event for the fifth year in a row.