By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS
[Audio] Victim Tortured By Cops At Koforidua Speaks
Aglebe Dodzi, the man in the viral video being brutalised by two officers has opened up to Citi News about his ordeal.
Two police officers identified as General Sergeant Patrick Amoako and General Lance Corporal Isaac Marfo were seen beating up a handcuffed Aglebe Dodzi, who was arrested for alleged theft.
---citinewsroom
