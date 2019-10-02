2 More Buduburam Cops Killers Caged

Two out of the three persons alleged to have aided Eric Kojo Dua in the gruesome murder of the two police officers at Buduburam near Kasoa in the Central Region were both on Monday remanded by a Kaneshie District Court in Accra.

The two — Michael Sarfo and Kwasi Adjei, aka Kay, and one Theophilus — went into hiding after the murder of the two policemen on patrol duties.

The suspects have been charged with conspiracy in the murder of Sgt. Michael Dzamasi, a service driver, and L/Cpl Awal Mohammed, at a place called Big Apple at Buduburam.

Michael Sarfo and Kwesi Adjei are alleged to have conspired with the main suspect, Eric Kojo Dua, to murder the two officers.

The deceased policemen were personnel of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) detachment at Kasoa and their deaths sparked public outrage.

The prosecution led by ASP Sylvester Asare told the court that investigation was ongoing and asked for the accused to be remanded for further investigation.

The presiding Magistrate, Rosemond Agyiri, remanded them to reappear on October 9, 2019.

Last week, six suspects were discharged by the court after the BNI dropped charges levelled against them.

They were Isaac Amissah, Ibrahim Zakaria, Isaac Mensa, Oblitey Commey, Victor Yire and Fatawu Ahmed.

The two police officers were killed on August 28 by suspected armed robbers at a place called Big Apple, near Buduburam at Kasoa in the Central Region.

They were said to be on Task Force duties on the Kasoa-Winneba highway when the main suspect, Kojo Dua, and the other three suspects on board an unregistered Toyota Camry blatantly ignored the signal of the officers to stop and sped off.

Other events led to Eric Dua shooting and killing both officers who had since been laid to rest.

Kojo Duah was on the run after the deadly incident and was later arrested on the Senchi Bridge on Saturday, August 31, in the Eastern Region.

He is reported to have said he killed Sgt. Dzamesi out of revenge for the death of his mother because he was convinced that the deceased was responsible for it.

—Daily Guide