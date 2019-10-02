Engineering Solutions A Catalyst To Bridge Industrialization Gap — thyssenkrupp

Dr Philipp Nellessen, Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

thyssenkrupp, a German multinational conglomerate and leading Industrial Solutions partner for the engineering, construction and service of industrial plants and systems has emphasized the need for stakeholders to rely on the relevant technologies and experience to bridge the industrialization gap in Ghana and Africa.

Dr Philipp Nellessen, the Chief Executive Officer of thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions in the Sub-Saharan Africa in his address at a media roundtable stated that efficient engineering solutions enables countries to improve on its self-sufficiency and value creation and also creates employment opportunities.

He outlined thyssenkrupps’s vast experience within industrial solutions which included thyssenkrupp building over 2,500 chemical plants built worldwide with 90 years of experience in construction of fertilizer plants and with a vast portfolio in the mining and energy industries across many Africa countries.

He also added that building a Chemical Industry utilizing feedstock like gas can be a very important step in developing a countries industry and outlined the experience thyssenkrupp gained in this over the last decades in other African countries, for example Egypt where they build the vast majority of the fertilizer plants always focussing on increasing local content.

Touching on Ghana Dr. Nellessen stated “We are developing our office in Accra to become the central hub for West Africa , we think we have all the relevant technologies and the experience as one of the leading companies in plant engineering and construction as well as industrial services which Ghana needs in this important phase of their industrial development.ˮ

Dr Philipp Nellessen, the Chief Executive Officer maintained “thyssenkrupp employees are our most important asset. We are training young Ghanaians in our training academy in Africa as well as in our companies and engineering hubs abroad.

thyssenkrupp is a technology group with traditional strengths in materials with Over 161,000 employees in 78 countries work with passion and technological know-how to develop high-quality products and intelligent industrial processes and services for sustainable progress with a generated sales of €42.7 billion 2017/2018 Dr. Nellessen disclosed.

Touching briefly on the Cocoa sector Dr. Nellessen said countries like Ghana and Ivory Coast that rank 2nd and 1st in cocoa production globally respectively have the biomass cocoa waste in excess as a fuel source for production of power from biomass. This situation applies to other African countries as well with other types of biomass which thyssenkrupp can help with the diversification of Ghana’s cocoa industry through waste to power solutions he stated.

Mr Seth Miah, the Regional Manager for West Africa at thyssenkrupp reiterated thyssenkrupp as the ideal partner for developing Ghana’s petroleum hub owing to its holistic, efficient and sustainable solutions.

Mr Miah commended government for its commitment in the industrialisation agenda and that once the process was due, the Company would continue its efforts in partnering all stakeholders to fully industrialise Ghana.

thyssenkrupp established its presence in Ghana since 114 years ago with key projects undertaken since 1959 not limited to Thyssen-Henschel supplying 24 diesel-electric/ diesel-hydraulic locomotives; water pipeline from Kpong to Tema and Accra in a length of about 100km in 1963; launch of thyssenkrupp office in Accra in 2017 and thyssenkrupp jaw crusher being installed at one of the largest gold mines in Ghana since 2017.

thyssenkrupp is divided into Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Material Services, Steel Europe and Marine Systems