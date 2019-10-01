We'll Unseat NPP In 2020 — Newly Formed Ghana Union Movement

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews is leader of Ghana Union Movement

A newly formed political party, Ghana Union Movement says it will unseat the governing New Patriotic Party in the 2020 general elections.

The leader of the party which has been granted a license by the Electoral Commission (EC) says except for Ghana’s first president, Kwame Nkrumah no other political party has transformed the lives of Ghanaians.

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews who is also the founder of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in an interview with Gifty Andoh Appiah on The Pulse, said his party will change this.

Watch the full interview below:

