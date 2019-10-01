Unemployed School Of Hygiene Graduates Give Gov’t Ultimatum

Unemployed graduates of the School of Hygiene in Accra, Tamale and Ho, have given the government a 21-day ultimatum to release financial clearance for their employment.

The unemployed graduates, made up of four batches and numbering about 1,300, say some of them have been without work for the past five years.

They demanded that the government “release financial clearance for the about 1,300 graduates who have gone through hell during and after training within the next 21 days.”

Stating their concerns to the press in Tamale, leader of the group, Issah Sayibu said government's refusal to post them was a deliberate attempt to see them suffer.

“Issues of the school of hygiene graduates have been worsening since 2016 till now. Graduates are still at home jobless. Several engagements with stakeholders since 2016 for posting have failed to yield results.”

They also stressed the importance of their profession in the Akufo-Addo administration’s goal to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

“The realisation of the agenda will be compromised if the human resources who are trained with the taxpayers money are left to rot and become a burden on society.”

