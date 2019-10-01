Anas Drops Trailer On Corrupt AMA Guards

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas together with his Tiger Eye P.I team are set to expose the corrupt activities of City Guards within Accra’s Central Business District.

The team, posing as drivers and traders, for six months, monitored the activities of the guards from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) who engaged in cases of abuse of power and took bribes from hawkers and drivers who did not have permit.

In a post on Facebook Tuesday, to advance the publicity of the documentary, the undercover journalist observed that many have seen their businesses closed, dreams chattered while some have lost their lives through activities of these guards.

These guards did not issue receipts, nor did they take the perpetrators through any official procedures. They pocketed the monies. What else did they do?

