Obuasi East District Chief Executive Lauds Assembly Members

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi; Honorable Faustina Amissah

The District Chief Executive for Obuasi East District Assembly Hon. Faustina Amissah has expressed her sincerest appreciation to Honorable Assembly Members of Obuasi East for their unflinching support throughout their tenure of office.

She said this when she delivered her Sessional address at the Third Ordinary meeting of the Second Session of the First Assembly on Thursday 26th and Friday 27th September, 2019. The meeting was the last meeting of the Assembly following a directive from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development for all Assemblies to be dissolved by 5th October, 2019.

The DCE, whiles pouring her sincerest appreciation for the hard work, commitment and dedication they exhibited during their tenure of office, also said it is her wish that those who would come back to the Assembly after the District Assembly elections would come back with fresh ideas to move the Assembly forward.

Hon. Faustina Amissah gave accounts on the state of the District in areas such as Governance and Policy Implementation, State of Security and Safety, Health, Education, Status of Project Implementation, Government Flagship Programs, Sanitation, among many others.

On Governance and Policy Implementation, Hon. Faustina Amissah said the essence of decentralization is to strengthen the sub-structures of the Assembly and to make them stronger in order to bring decentralization, democracy and development to the door steps of the people. She indicated that the District has three (3) Town Councils namely, Wawa’s/Kwabrafoso Town

Council, Brahabebome/Akaporiso Town Council and Tutuka/ Odumase Town Council. She therefore assured the house that measures are being taking to ensure that office facilities are provided to pave way for the inauguration of these Town Councils when the next Assembly begins.

Again, under the Livelihood Empowerment against Poverty (LEAP) Programme, Madam Amissah revealed that a total of (1,290) households in (28) communities within the District has been enrolled as beneficiaries of the program and three payments were made to the beneficiaries during the first half of this year and each payment amounting to one hundred and twenty one thousand, nine hundred and sixty two Ghana Cedis (GH 121,962.00) has been paid as cash grants to participants.

Touching on Health, She said health delivery is very crucial in the district and for that matter it is important that the health condition of the people within the district is given the needed attention. In view of this, the construction of an ultra-modern clinic and Staff quarters at Adansi Odumasi have reached an appreciable stage, the construction of the Health Insurance Scheme office at Boete is also on-going.

On Education, the DCE briefed the house on the numerous activities and programmes undertaken by the Education directorate, notable amongst them included Under 13 primary boys inter circuit soccer championship, Independence Day celebration, BECE 2019, school census, new curriculum training worshop for teachers, regional science, technology, mathematics and innovation education and my first day at School.

The Municipal Electoral Commissioner Mr. Thomas Bayimba also seized the opportunity to brief Assembly Members on the up coming District Assembly Elections and the Referendum for the election of the MMDCEs.

The Assembly Members also approved the Composite Budget, Fee Fixing and the Annual Action plan for the year 2020 to help improve the livelihood of the people of Obuasi East.

Present at the meeting were the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East Hon. Dr Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Presiding Member, Hon. Jeff Adjei, the District Coordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Ntoso, Assembly Members and the Media.